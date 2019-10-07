Braves vs. Cardinals: Feud between Ronald Acuna Jr. and Carlos Martinez escalates in NLDS Game 3
The Cardinals closer doesn't seem to like the Braves star outfielder
From the look of Cardinals reliever Carlos Martinez on Sunday, he definitely does not care for Braves star Ronald Acuna. That was apparent in the Braves' win, which was a blown save and loss for Martinez.
A little background:
In Game 1 of the NLDS, Acuna homered off Martinez and had some fun admiring his shot.
Martinez reacted after recording the final out by starting to scream at the Braves' dugout, though catcher Yadier Molina did a good job of containing it.
After Game 1, Martinez told reporters, "I wanted him to respect the game and respect me as a player."
Sunday, Martinez was surely in a sour mood after already allowing three runs in the ninth when Acuna came to the plate. Martinez's first pitch was 99 miles per hour, up and in on Acuna. Martinez started yelling toward home plate after the pitch. When it became apparent he might walk Acuna, Martinez uncorked this pitch that nearly grazed the Braves outfielder.
Take note of Molina walking Acuna down to first. Cameras didn't catch it, but it seems like though Martinez was yelling toward first base, where Braves first base coach Eric Young was guarding Acuna and holding out one hand as if to say "enough." It appears Acuna did some yelling of his own, too.
This is a highly competitive game and there are egos involved, but man, this is the playoffs. Personal beefs should take a backseat to trying to win the game. Squash it, boys.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers-Nationals NLDS Game 3 preview
The series is knotted up as it heads to Nationals Park
-
LIVE: Nats host Dodgers in NLDS Game 3
The series has shifted from Dodgers Stadium to Nationals Park
-
Swanson, Duvall save Braves' offense
Atlanta's eight-hole hitter and a bench bat saved the team from an NLDS deficit
-
Cards blow Wainwright's gem in Game 3
Wainwright was masterful in Game 3 but his bullpen blew the game
-
Braves come back in ninth for Game 3 win
The Braves now lead the this best-of-five NLDS
-
Braves vs. Cardinals NLDS schedule
The Braves have won two in a row after dropping the series opener