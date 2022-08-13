The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins continue a weekend series on Saturday. The NL East foes face off in a doubleheader, with the first contest set for an afternoon start. LoanDepot Park in Miami hosts the festivities, and it is the second game of a four-game set. The Braves won the opener by a 4-3 margin on Friday evening.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Atlanta as a -125 road favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line, while the over/under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7 in the latest Braves vs. Marlins odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 299-254 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $800 for $100 players. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Braves vs. Marlins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Marlins money line: Braves -125, Marlins +105

Braves vs. Marlins over-under: 7 runs

Braves vs. Marlins run line: Braves -1.5 (+143)

ATL: The Braves are 18-22 in day games

MIA: The Marlins are 22-22 in day games

Why you should back the Marlins

Miami has the edge in playing at home, and the Marlins have tremendous team speed. Miami leads the NL in stolen bases this season, and the Marlins also have a fully capable bullpen with stout metrics in key areas. Miami is also in a friendly position with its starting pitcher in this matchup with Jesus Luzardo taking the mound against Kyle Muller, who was just called up from Triple-A for Atlanta. Luzardo owns a 3.29 ERA this season, and he has 52 strikeouts in 41 innings of work.

Luzardo also enters Saturday with a 0.95 WHIP and opponents have a .551 OPS against him in 2022. On other side, Muller has a 5.49 ERA in his career and, in his lone start this season, Atlanta's starter allowed seven earned runs in 2.2 innings of work. Muller was not originally scheduled to start for the Braves on Saturday, and that is an edge for the Marlins.

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta's offense is an enormous X-factor in Saturday afternoon's matchup. The Braves lead the National League in total bases and home runs, blasting their way to a top-tier placement in the playoff picture. Atlanta is also in the top three of the NL in slugging percentage, doubles, runs scored and OPS this season, with top-five marks in hits and batting average.

Eight players on the Braves roster have already reached double figures in home runs, and seven regulars entered the weekend with an OPS over .740 in 2022. From there, the Braves also have strong pitching all over the roster, headlined by the best bullpen in the National League. Atlanta leads the NL in wins above replacement from relievers, and the Braves relief corps ranks in the top three of the league in strikeout rate, walk rate, home run rate and ERA this season.

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the run total, projecting 8.1 combined runs.

