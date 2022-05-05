Baseball's worst team aims to right the ship on Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee. After a winning season in 2021, the Cincinnati Reds are just 3-21 to begin the 2022 campaign. That includes a 1-19 mark in the last 20 games, and the Reds are facing a hot team in the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee is 17-8 overall and 7-1 in the last eight games.

First pitch is at 1:40 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a -245 favorite (risk $245 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest Reds vs. Brewers odds. Before making any Brewers vs. Reds picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a sizzling start to the 2022 season. It's on a 28-13 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through four weeks, returning over $1,100 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Reds, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Reds vs. Brewers:

Reds vs. Brewers money line: Brewers -245, Reds +205

Reds vs. Brewers over-under: 7.5 runs

Reds vs. Brewers run line: Brewers -1.5

CIN: The Reds are 2-14 in road games

MIL: The Brewers are 9-4 at home

Why you should back the Reds

The Reds have ugly numbers this season, but Cincinnati isn't far away from a strong offensive performance a season ago. In 2021, the Reds were No. 2 in the National League in batting average and doubles, with top-four marks in runs scored, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. From there, the Brewers do have some weaknesses this season, ranking No. 10 or worse in the National League in hits, strikeouts, batting average and on-base percentage.

Cincinnati can have confidence in 22-year-old Hunter Greene, who will start the game on the mound, and he has 22 strikeouts in 18 innings this season. The former No. 2 overall pick will then give way to a bullpen that sports a rock-solid 3.69 ERA in 2022 with fewer than three walks per nine innings.

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee has an outstanding pitching projection in this matchup. The Brewers will begin the game with Adrian Houser on the mound, and he has a 2.53 ERA in four starts this season. Houser sports a 3.13 ERA since the start of the 2021 season, and he is elite at keeping the ball on the ground. Houser has a 55.3 percent ground ball rate in his career, and right-handed batters have a hideous .208/.281/.319 slash line against him. Milwaukee's bullpen is also outstanding with a 3.01 ERA and more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings.

Offensively, the Brewers also have the huge advantage, with Milwaukee ranking near the top of the league in runs scored, home runs, slugging percentage, total bases, and stolen bases. Cincinnati has been the worst offensive team in the National League, ranking last in the NL in runs, hits, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS. The Reds also have the worst team ERA (6.68) in the NL in 2022.

How to make Reds vs. Brewers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.6 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Brewers vs. Reds? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.