Brian Dozier and the Twins are upset the Orioles' Chance Sisco tried to help his team win

Sunday afternoon, Minnesota Twins right-hander Jose Berrios carried his team to victory over the Baltimore Orioles (MIN 7, BAL 0). Berrios struck out six in the three-hit shutout. It was the first complete game of his career.

In the ninth inning, O's catcher Chance Sisco bunted against the shift with one out in an effort to help his team mount a comeback, even though the odds were stacked against them. Berrios then walked Chris Davis and served up a single to Manny Machado, loading the bases. He escaped the jam and completed the shutout with a pop-up and a strikeout.

After the game, both Berrios and Twins second baseman Brian Dozier said they weren't happy with Sisco bunting against the shift, giving the Orioles their second hit of the game. They didn't like the one-hitter being broken up that way.

Twins were not thrilled with Chance Sisco bunting for a hit in 9th with Berrios working on a one-hitter with a 6-run lead.



Dozier: “Obviously, we’re not a fan of it. He’s a young kid. I could’ve said something at 2nd base but they have tremendous veteran leadership over there." — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 1, 2018

Jose Berrios on Chance Sisco's bunt in the ninth: “I don’t care if he’s bunting. I just know it’s not good for baseball in that situation. That’s it.” — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 1, 2018

Translation: "We're very upset Sisco and the Orioles didn't just roll over and lose in the ninth inning. How dare they try."

That is, of course, completely ridiculous. Surely the Twins would have had no problem with one of their players doing what Sisco did. Dozier would credit him for doing what it takes to win and taking what he's given, blah blah blah. And questioning the O's veteran leadership? What in the world is that? Seems to me a team refusing to go down quietly has pretty good leadership.

I have no idea if this is a feeling unique to the Twins or one of baseball's many stupid unwritten rules. Whatever it is, it's dumb. Play until there are 27 outs. If you don't like giving up bunt singles against the shift, don't shift. I could understand being upset if it were a no-hitter. But a one-hitter? Come on.

I looking forward to watching the Twins refuse to put up a fight when they're down big in the ninth. After all, "it's not good for baseball in that situation."