The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Busch Stadium. The two teams also battled on Thursday and Friday, with the third contest of their four-game series set for Saturday. Arizona will send veteran Merrill Kelly to the mound. St. Louis will counter with veteran Miles Mikolas in what should be an appetizing pitching matchup.

First pitch is at 2:15 p.m. ET in St. Louis. Caesars Sportsbook lists St. Louis as a -170 favorite on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals odds. Before you make any Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals picks, you need to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals money line: Cardinals -170, Diamondbacks +150

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals over-under: 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals run line: Cardinals -1.5

ARZ: The Diamondbacks are 56-105 in the last 161 games against the NL

STL: The Cardinals are 89-72-1 in the last 162 games against the NL



Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Arizona's projection is powered by its starting pitching in this matchup. The Diamondbacks are scheduled to deploy 33-year-old Merrill Kelly as their starting pitcher, and he is enjoying a fantastic start to the 2022 season. Kelly owns a 1.69 ERA in 21.1 innings, and he has not allowed a home run this season. Kelly is inducing a ground ball rate of 50 percent, and the veteran has more than three times as many strikeouts as walks in 2022. Over the last three seasons, Kelly has a 3.89 ERA that would rank ten percent better than the league average during that sample, and he is a reliable option.

From there, the Cardinals entered the weekend with bottom-five rankings in home runs, doubles, slugging percentage, and walks on offense. The Diamondbacks rank in the top five of the National League in home runs with a top-three mark in walks.

Why you should back the Cardinals

St. Louis puts pressure on the opposition by putting the ball in play and running. Entering the weekend, the Cardinals led the National League in stolen bases, and strikeout avoidance. With a top-five batting average in the NL, the Cardinals are in a strong spot. From there, the Cardinals have an elite bullpen and Arizona is having trouble denting the scoreboard. St. Louis relievers have only a 2.74 ERA this season, and they walk fewer than one batter per three innings.

Arizona's offense ranks in the bottom three of the NL in hits, runs scored, strikeouts, doubles, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. The Cardinals will give Arizona no favors by sending Miles Mikolas to the hill and he has a career 2.61 ERA against the Diamondbacks. Mikolas has allowed only a .664 OPS to right-handed batters in his career, and he owns an elite walk rate of only 1.82 per nine innings. Since 2018, Mikolas ranks near the top of the league with a 3.43 ERA, and Mikolas has a 1.21 ERA in four starts this season.

