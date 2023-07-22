The Texas Rangers placed shortstop Corey Seager on the injured list on Saturday because of a right thumb sprain, the team announced. Seager, who sustained the injury diving into a base during Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, has already undergone an x-ray (that came back negative) and an MRI to determine the severity of the condition. In a corresponding move, the Rangers promoted catcher Sam Huff from Triple-A.

Seager, 29, is making his second trip to the shelf this season. He missed nearly a month earlier in the year on account of a strained hamstring. When Seager has been hearty and hale in 2023, he's been a highly productive player. In 66 contests, he's batted .350/.413/.631 (182 OPS+) with 15 home runs and 58 RBI. His contributions have been worth an estimated 4.5 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations.

Seager, of course, joined the Rangers as a free agent prior to the 2022 season. He inked a 10-year pact worth $325 million. He's already accumulated 8.5 Wins Above Replacement in just his first season and a half in town.

With Seager sidelined, the Rangers will likely turn to Ezequiel Durán as their most-days shortstop. He filled in for Seager earlier this season. Even now, his 26 starts at short are the second-most on the Rangers. The only other player, besides Seager and Durán, to get starts there this season is utilityman Josh H. Smith.

The Rangers entered Saturday with a 58-40 record, good for first place in the American League West. Texas boasts a three-game lead in the division, as well as the best run differential (plus-160) in all of Major League Baseball. The Rangers will continue their series against the Dodgers, in what could be a potential World Series preview, on Saturday afternoon.