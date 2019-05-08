Cubs may permanently ban fan who used potentially offensive hand gesture behind Doug Glanville at game

One day after a fan was seen making an "OK" symbol with his hand on NBC Sports Chicago's broadcast of a Cubs game, the team has said they may permanently ban the man from Wrigley Field.

Former MLB outfielder Doug Glanville was reporting live during Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins when the fan, seated behind him, was spotted flashing a peace sign before making and holding the "OK" gesture. That symbol has been used for many different things -- one being a "white power" symbol, according to the Anti-Defamation League, that has been adopted by white supremacist groups. It is also used as part of the "circle game," in which people try to trick others into looking at the circle made with their hands.

In a statement released Wednesday, Cubs president of business operations Crane Kennedy appears to be connecting the gesture with the more offensive meaning.

"An individual seated behind Mr. Glanville used what appears to be an offensive hand gesture associated with racism," Kennedy said, as The Washington Post reported.

The rest of Kennedy's statement is as follows: