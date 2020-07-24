Watch Now: Best MLB Series This Weekend ( 2:43 )

Before the start of the 2020 MLB season was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic, the Milwaukee Brewers were set to host the Chicago Cubs on March 26 for just the second-ever season opener between the National League Central rivals. The teams still get to kick off the 2020 season against each other but at a different venue as the Brewers take on the Cubs in the Windy City on Friday. First pitch at Wrigley Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Brewers posted a 10-9 record against the Cubs last year, winning five of their final six meetings after losing five in a row. Chicago is a -111 favorite on the money line in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds from William Hill, down from an open of -127, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Cubs vs. Brewers picks, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which has simulated every pitch of Brewers vs. Cubs 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Brewers vs. Cubs. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Brewers vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Brewers money line: Milwaukee +101, Chicago -111

Cubs vs. Brewers run line: Chicago -1.5

Cubs vs. Brewers over-under: 8.5 runs

MIL: RHP Brandon Woodruff is the Brewers' seventh different Opening Day starter in seven years

CHC: 1B Anthony Rizzo has hit at least 23 home runs in seven straight seasons

Why you should back the Brewers

Woodruff proved last year that he's deserving of being Milwaukee's seventh Opening Day starter in seven seasons, going 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA in his first full year in the rotation. The 27-year-old right-hander missed nearly two months with a strained left oblique, but registered 143 strikeouts over 121.2 innings and earned a trip to the All-Star Game. Woodruff also was one of the best in the majors at keeping the ball in the park, allowing only 0.89 homers per nine frames, 10th among players with at least 100 innings pitched.

Two-time reigning NL batting champion Christian Yelich is Milwaukee's top power hitter after belting a career-high 44 homers in 2019 and has a strong chance to win the Triple Crown given the shortened 60-game season. Veteran Ryan Braun, who hasn't missed a season-opener since making his major-league debut in May 2007, appears to be recovered from an oblique issue and remains a deep threat after hitting 22 homers last year. The Brewers also could receive steady production from Logan Morrison, who appeared in only 124 games with Minnesota and Philadelphia over the last two seasons after recording a career-high 38 home runs for Tampa Bay in 2017.

Why you should back the Cubs

Kyle Hendricks was one of three Chicago starters with a double-digit win total last year, hitting the plateau for the third time in his career with 11. The 30-year-old right-hander was especially effective at home, registering an impressive 2.04 ERA in 14 outings. Hendricks faced the Brewers twice in 2019, losing on the road to fall to 8-6 lifetime against Milwaukee before tossing five scoreless innings in a no-decision at home.

Kris Bryant eclipsed the 30-home run plateau for the second time in his five-year career last campaign, falling eight shy of the personal best of 39 he hit during his NL MVP season of 2016. With that type of power, the 28-year-old third baseman could be giving the Cubs plenty of early leads as he begins the year as the team's leadoff hitter.

How to make Brewers vs. Cubs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation suggests Woodruff and Hendricks both fail to complete six innings and combine to allow more than five runs, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Brewers vs. Cubs? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Brewers vs. Cubs spread to jump on Friday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 last season.