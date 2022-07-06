The Chicago Cubs (33-48) travel to American Family Field to finish off their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers (47-36) on Wednesday afternoon. Each squad has picked up a win in the first two matchups, with the winner today taking the series. Adrian Sampson (0-0, 3.38 ERA) starts for Chicago, while Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.36 ERA) takes the the mound for Milwaukee.

First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is the -250 money line favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +205 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Brewers vs. Cubs picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cubs vs. Brewers moneyline: Milwaukee -250, Tampa Bay +205

Cubs vs. Brewers run-line: Chicago +1.5 (+100)

Cubs vs. Brewers over-under: 7.5 runs

CHC: The Cubs are 5-2 in their last seven overall

MIL: The Brewers are 4-0 in their last four games following a loss

Why you should back the Brewers



Left fielder Christian Yelich has a natural and effortless swing. He owns the bat speed, awareness, and quick hands to smack the ball all across the yard. The two-time All-Star is athletic enough to play all three outfield positions as well. Yelich is batting .251 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. On July 2, he went 1-for-3 with a solo homer.

First baseman Rowdy Tellez is a power hitter for the Brewers. Tellez has the ability to push the ball into any gap and be a run-producing threat. The 27-year-old leads the team in home runs (17) and RBIs (55). In his last outing, Tellez went 1-for-3 with a two-run bomb.

Why you should back the Cubs

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom is a good athlete who's a reliable defender in the corner. Wisdom is able to make quick reads and deliver the ball with accuracy. The 30-year-old has displayed home-run and run-producing abilities. He currently leads the team in homers (17) and RBIs (45). On July 5, he was 2-for-4 with a double.

Left fielder Ian Happ is a refined hitter with exceptional hands. Happ is a switch-hitter with terrific instincts at the plate and on the defensive end. The 27-year-old has a batting average of .283 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs. On July 1, he was 3-for-5 with two triples.

