The Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) and the Chicago Cubs (1-0) square off in a matchup between NL Central foes on Saturday afternoon. Chicago started the regular season off with a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday. Brandon Woodruff (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the starting nod for Milwaukee. Justin Steele (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is on the hill for the Cubs.

The first pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Brewers are listed at -120 in the money line (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Cubs odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 6.5.

Brewers vs. Cubs money line: Milwaukee -120, Chicago +100

Brewers vs. Cubs run line: Chicago +1.5 (-170)

Brewers vs. Cubs over/under: 6.5 runs

MIL: Brewers are 4-0 in their last four during Game 2 of a series

CHC: Cubs are 4-0 in their last four games following an off day

Why you should back the Brewers

Shortstop Willy Adames is a sure-handed hitter who generates plenty of bat speed and power. The 27-year-old owns a strong throwing arm with good range as well. Adames hammered 31 home runs with 98 RBI during the 2022 campaign. In Thursday's matchup, he went 1-for-3 with a base hit.

Left fielder Christian Yelich has a natural and fluid swing. Yelich uses his pitch recognition skills when at the plate and will be patient before turning on a pitch he likes. The two-time All-Star selection can also play all three outfield spots. Last season, Yelich had a batting average of .252 with 14 home runs and 57 RBI.

Why you should back the Cubs

Shortstop Dansby Swanson joined Chicago in the offseason and provides the Cubs with a massive upgrade. Swanson has good glove skills with solid patience at the plate. The 29-year-old can spray the ball all over the field. In Thursday's affair against the Brewers, he went 3-of-4 with three base hits and one run driven in.

First baseman Trey Mancini is a very disciplined hitter with great plate coverage skills. Mancini has the power to push the ball to any part of the diamond. The 31-year-old has hammered 20-plus home runs in four of his six seasons in the league. On March 30 versus the Milwaukee Brewers, he was 1-of-3 with one single and an RBI.

