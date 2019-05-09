Cubs vs. Marlins odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 9 from model on 73-51 roll

The Chicago Cubs host the Miami Marlins in the final game of a four-game series on Thursday at Wrigley Field. The NL Central-leading Cubs (21-13) have won nine of their last 10 games, including a 3-2 victory over the Marlins in 11 innings on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Miami (10-26) has lost nine of its last 11 and owns the worst record in the majors. Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.79 ERA) gets the start for the Cubs and will face 25-year-old righty Trevor Richards (0-4, 4.10 ERA). First pitch is 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs are -202 favorites (risk $202 to win $100), with the Marlins fetching +180 (risk $100 to win $180) in the latest Cubs vs. Marlins odds. Before making your Cubs vs. Marlins picks, see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model has factored in that Chicago's lineup continues to pile up runs, averaging 6.8 per game over the last 10 games. Javier Baez and Kris Bryant have been the offensive catalysts. During the month of May, Baez is hitting .393, slugging .786 and has an OPS of 1.186. Meanwhile, Bryant has an OPS of 1.146 in his last 10 and has hit a home run in three of the last four games.

In addition, the model knows that the Cubs touched up Richards less than a month ago. On April 15, Chicago scored five runs on four hits in 4.2 innings. Those runs are tied for the most Richards has allowed in seven starts this season.

But just because Thursday's game seems like a mismatch on paper doesn't guarantee Chicago is the best value on the Cubs vs. Marlins money line.

The model knows Miami already has beaten Chicago once in this series. In the opener on Monday, the Marlins rallied for three runs against Pedro Strop in the top of the ninth to pull out a 6-5 victory. Chicago's bullpen, which has blown six of 12 save opportunities this season, including one on Wednesday night, is no cinch to close out any win.

The model also knows that Darvish has been inconsistent this season. In seven games, the veteran righty has produced only one quality start. In addition, he is coming off his worst start of the year. He allowed five runs and six hits (both season-highs) and walked five in 4.0 innings against the Cardinals.

