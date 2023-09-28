The Red Sox released a statement on behalf of former pitcher Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, on Thursday. The team issued a press release after questions were raised about Wakefield's health when Curt Schilling, another former Red Sox pitcher and ex-teammate of Wakefield's, publicly disclosed information without the family's permission.

Here's the Red Sox's statement in full:

"We are aware of the statements and inquiries about the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield. Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission. Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time."

Schilling referenced some specifics about Wakefield's health this week on a podcast. The Red Sox statement does not confirm any specific condition, so we'll leave it there, but does note that the Wakefields are set to "navigate treatment" and working to "tackle this disease." As such, it appears that Wakefield is dealing with a very serious medical situation.

Wakefield, 57, pitched in the majors for 19 seasons, 17 of which were with the Red Sox. He was teammates with Schilling from 2004-07, a span that included the Red Sox winning the World Series in both 2004 and 2007. Wakefield, a knuckleballer, recorded 200 wins and made 627 appearances in a career that ended in 2011.