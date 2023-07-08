The Chicago Cubs have placed All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 6, due to a left heel contusion. Swanson suffered the injury while running the bases on Wednesday and exited the game. He hasn't appeared since, though as recently as Friday night the Cubs said he was available off the bench. That stance has changed now with just two games left before the All-Star break.

Swanson, 29, signed a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs this past offseason after spending the first seven years of his big-league career with the Braves. He made the All-Star team this season for the second consecutive year. In 83 games this year, he's hitting .258/.343/.409 (105 OPS+) with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 homers, 36 RBI, 41 runs, four steals and 2.9 WAR.

A stint on the injured list is a rarity for Swanson, as he's been a bit of an ironman the last several years. He played in all 162 games last season, 160 in 2021 and all 60 in the shortened 2020 season. Due to the timing, he might not have to miss many games. After Sunday, the Cubs don't play again until Friday. As such, it's possible a minimum stint on the IL would mean Swanson would only miss four more games.

With Swanson out, the Cubs will shift Nico Hoerner to shortstop. He's more than capable there, as he showed last season, but the musical chairs are where it hurts the Cubs most. Christopher Morel will play second base, which puts Miles Mastrobuoni at third.

The Cubs entered play Saturday 41-46, seven games out of first place in the NL Central and seven out of the third and final NL wild-card spot.

The IL stint also means Swanson will miss the All-Star Game and the NL will add a replacement, likely a middle infielder.