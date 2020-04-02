David Samson says MLB has 'zero legal authority' in lawsuit involving Astros owner Jim Crane

The Houston Astros were the talk of the MLB offseason in the wake of the team's sign-stealing scandal. Earlier this week, Astros owner Jim Crane revealed that the MLB's investigation into the sign-stealing scandal "explicitly exonerated" him.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Person with David Samson," the former Marlins team president weighed in on Crane's statement and pointed out that the MLB has "zero legal authority" to make such a determination.

"I've got a surprise for you, Jim Crane," Samson said. "MLB has zero legal authority of any kind. Zero. They have no power of subpoena, no power to incarcerate, no power to charge, no power to file. They can do exactly what you and I can do. They can file a lawsuit against someone else to get money. Anything that anybody can do that is a civilian."

Crane's comments were in response to a lawsuit that was filed by former MLB pitcher Mike Bolsinger against the Astros. Bolsinger sued Crane and the Astros for personal damages to his career.

While MLB may not be pursuing any action against Crane, that doesn't mean that he's free from any civil ramifications as Samson points out.