Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro stole his 28th career base in Saturday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds. With it, Locastro broke the Major League Baseball record for most successful stolen bases to start a career. Since making his MLB debut in 2017 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he's gone 28 for 28 on his stolen base attempts. His mark of 28 stolen bases passes Hall of Famer Tim Raines, who stole 27 in a row from 1979-81. Records for successful stolen bases attempts have been kept since 1951.

Here's a look at stolen base No. 28:

Locastro, 28, will send his cleats that he wore for the record-breaker to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

"Obviously you always want to get into Cooperstown," Locastro told reporters after the game. "That's what you dream about as a kid, winning the World Series and getting into Cooperstown. So, having my cleats there, that's unfathomable to me."

The speedy Locastro -- who boasts an elite sprint speed of 30.9 feet per second -- grew up two hours from the Hall of Fame, in Auburn, New York. While Locastro's spikes will be featured in the Hall of Fame, he received second base as a keepsake for breaking the MLB record. The grounds crew at Chase Field retrieved it, and the base was authenticated.

Locastro gave his mom the base after the game:

Locastro's impact wasn't limited to the base paths in the D-Backs' 8-3 win over the Reds. He hit in the leadoff spot (for the third consecutive game) and finished with four singles, two runs scored and the record-breaking stolen base. Locastro will continue filling in as Arizona's regular center fielder in the absence of Ketel Marte, who is on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.