The Arizona Diamondbacks (26-29) travel to Great American Ball Park to take on the Cincinnati Reds (18-35) on Monday evening. Both teams head into this battle on losing streaks as Arizona has dropped two straight games while Cincinnati is on a three-game losing streak. Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA) is on the hill for Cincinnati, while Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA) is starting for Arizona.

The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is the -120 money line favorite (risk $120 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Arizona is a +100 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Reds vs. Diamondbacks picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds money line: Cincinnati -120, Arizona +100

Diamondbacks vs. Reds run-line: Arizona +1.5 (-175)

Diamondbacks vs. Reds over-under: 9.5 runs

ARI: Diamondbacks are 4-1 in their last five Monday games

CIN: Reds are 7-2 in their last nine during Game 1 of a series



Why you should back the Diamondbacks

Second baseman Ketel Marte is a reliable defender due to superb instincts, has outstanding speed to fly around the bases and can make consistent contact with the baseball. The 28-year-old currently leads the team in batting average (.262) and hits (49) along with three homers and 18 RBI. On June 4, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles and one run scored.

Outfielder Daulton Varsho is a smooth offensive outlet with home-run power and run-producing qualities. Varsho has an aggressive approach at the dish and he ranks second on the team with eight homers while leading Arizona in runs scored (27). All eight of his home runs have come against RHPs like Greene while his OPS is 240 points better versus righties than against lefties.

Why you should back the Reds

Third baseman Brandon Drury is a natural run producer with excellent bat speed and control. Drury owns a strong throwing arm from the corner and delivers darts across the diamond. The 29-year-old actually offers position flexibility and can play both in the infield or outfield. Drury is first on the team in home runs (nine) and hits (43), and he's also tallied two-plus hits in four of his last five games.

Catcher Tyler Stephenson is a tall and long athlete with raw power. Stephenson has a good batter's eye with his line-drive swing as he is able to drive the ball into any gap and produce runs. Stephenson also has a strong arm from behind the plate as only two other NL catchers have thrown out more baserunners than him. His batting average is .298 with four homers and 26 RBI, and in his last outing, he went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

How to make Diamondbacks vs. Reds picks

