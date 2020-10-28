The city of Los Angeles got their second championship major sports championship this month on Tuesday night when the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch the World Series. Similar to when the Lakers won, the people of LA took to the streets to celebrate the Dodgers' championship.

Outside of Dodgers Stadium, around 1,000 cars were parked watching the game and rejoiced by honking their horns, USA Today reported.

Fireworks could be seen all throughout the city, with the best views of them coming from planes.

But some fireworks presentations went wrong, as seen here with one fan running over a firework and lighting his car on fire.

Elsewhere in downtown Los Angeles, some of the partying getting out of hand.

The LAPD told USA Today that eight arrests were made on Tuesday night related to celebrations in the city and three police officers suffered "minor injuries" as well. Police officers fired non-lethal ammunition in a downtown area at one point during the night. One journalist even reported police violence at the scene.

Due to some downtown stores having their windows shattered, police fired stun grenades to break up crowds. In East Los Angeles, police in riot gear told those celebrating to clear the streets, which caused the group to turn peaceful.

"They listened enough. We didn't want to ruin anybody's party," Sgt. Levi Belville of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Time will tell if the celebrations for the Dodgers have an affect on the city's rising COVID-19 numbers. LA health officials said earlier this week that it's 'highly likely' the Lakers celebration caused a spike in COVID-19 cases -- and feared the same might happen after a Dodgers win.