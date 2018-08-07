Dodgers injured shortstop Corey Seager is set to have surgery on his left hip
Seager is already out of the season after having Tommy John surgery earlier this season
Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager has long since been ruled out for the entirety of the 2018 season. He underwent Tommy John surgery back on May 6. While he's rehabbing that, he'll be dealing with another part of his body, too.
The good news there is that Seager is expected to resume baseball activities in January. That means even if there are elbow and/or hip setbacks, there's wiggle room in there before spring training even starts. Even if he has a late start in the spring, too, that's still quite a while before the regular season starts.
There definitely has to be some level of concern with Seager needing two surgeries to rather important body parts here at age 24, but he's a great enough athlete that the odds also seem pretty high he'll return to form at some point.
Through 355 career games, Seager is a career .302/.372/.494 (131 OPS+) hitter with a Rookie of the Year, two All-Star appearances and one top-three finish in MVP voting.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pirates trade for Rays SS Hechavarria
Hechavarria figures to serve as a bench piece for the Pirates
-
Power Rankings: Time to panic?
Are slumping contenders like the Yankees, Cubs, Mariners and Dodgers in serious trouble?
-
A's acquire Fiers from Tigers
Fiers figures to slot into the back of the A's rotation
-
Drake makes MLB history
Drake has been designated for assignment five times this year
-
Mets fans being offered free therapy
Fans must recall their worst moments as a Mets fan for the session
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Aug. 6
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday