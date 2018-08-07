Dodgers injured shortstop Corey Seager is set to have surgery on his left hip

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager has long since been ruled out for the entirety of the 2018 season. He underwent Tommy John surgery back on May 6. While he's rehabbing that, he'll be dealing with another part of his body, too.

Tomorrow morning in New York City, Dodger shortstop Corey Seager will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left hip. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 7, 2018

The surgery will be performed by Dr. Bryan Kelly. Corey is expected to resume baseball activities in January. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 7, 2018

The good news there is that Seager is expected to resume baseball activities in January. That means even if there are elbow and/or hip setbacks, there's wiggle room in there before spring training even starts. Even if he has a late start in the spring, too, that's still quite a while before the regular season starts.

There definitely has to be some level of concern with Seager needing two surgeries to rather important body parts here at age 24, but he's a great enough athlete that the odds also seem pretty high he'll return to form at some point.

Through 355 career games, Seager is a career .302/.372/.494 (131 OPS+) hitter with a Rookie of the Year, two All-Star appearances and one top-three finish in MVP voting.