National League foes square off at Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves (41-31) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-25) on Saturday night in Freddie Freeman's first series back in Atlanta since signing with Los Angeles. Los Angeles rolls into this battle on a four-game winning streak, as it defeated the Braves 4-1 on Friday evening. Mitch White (1-1, 3.86 ERA) is on the hill for the Dodgers. Max Fried (7-2, 2.77 ERA) will be starting for Atlanta.

The first pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -150 money-line favorite (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Braves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Los Angeles is a +130 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Braves vs. Dodgers picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Dodgers vs. Braves money line: Atlanta -150, Los Angeles +130

Dodgers vs. Braves run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+140)

Dodgers vs. Braves over-under: 8.5 runs

LAD: Dodgers are 4-0 in their last four road games

ATL: Braves are 10-2 in their last 12 home games

Why you should back the Dodgers

Shortstop Trea Turner is an exceptional hitter with lightning-quick hands. Turner has excellent pitch recognition and bat speed to consistently get on base and generate hits. The 2021 All-Star is 11th in the majors in batting average (.318), tied for seventh in RBIs (52) along with 10 home runs. He has logged three-plus hits in consecutive matchups.

Freeman is up against his former squad, and he got off to a good start on Friday with a hit, two walks and a pair of runs scored. Freeman will look to have another good outing and continue his solid start to the season. The five-time All-Star has power to all parts of the field with sound eye discipline. Freeman is batting .304 with eight home runs and 45 RBIs. He's tallied 11 RBIs over his past five games.

Why you should back the Braves

Third baseman Austin Riley owns a strong throwing arm from the corner and delivers the ball with velocity and accuracy. Riley has good home-run power with run-producing qualities. The 2021 World Series champion is ninth in the MLB in home runs (18) with 41 RBIs and a batting average of .252.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson has a calm approach at the dish with the ability to hit to all parts of the field. He owns a quick and compact swing with outstanding instincts. The 28-year-old is also a top defender. Swanson currently leads the team in batting average (.305), RBIs (41), on-base percentage (.369) and hits (81). On June 23, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs.

