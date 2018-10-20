Dodgers vs. Brewers: David Freese hits leadoff home run in NLCS Game 6, snaps team's playoff drought

Dodgers platoon specialist/postseason legend David Freese got things started early in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Brewers with this leadoff home run against Wade Miley:

David Freese is no stranger to October baseball. pic.twitter.com/ykWGbazjz4 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 20, 2018

That was the first changeup Freese saw in the at-bat, and he didn't miss it -- 102 mph off the bat and 402 feet of distance. That was also the first Dodger home run in 111 at-bats this series. Also of note:

David Freese started in the leadoff spot for the 4th time in his career.



He homered on Wade Miley's fifth pitch of the game.



Miley was pulled after five pitches in his Game 5 start on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/d5S2PQ9cEN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2018

Freese hit 11 home runs in 280 at-bats during the regular season, and of course he's known as a bit of a playoff colossus. Coming into Game 6, Freese had a career line of .276/.351/.503 with 24 extra-base hits in 59 postseason at-bats (in related matters, he won both NLCS and World Series MVP laurels in 2011). It's his time of year, you might say.

