Dodgers vs. Brewers: David Freese hits leadoff home run in NLCS Game 6, snaps team's playoff drought
David Freese does it again in the postseason
Dodgers platoon specialist/postseason legend David Freese got things started early in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Brewers with this leadoff home run against Wade Miley:
That was the first changeup Freese saw in the at-bat, and he didn't miss it -- 102 mph off the bat and 402 feet of distance. That was also the first Dodger home run in 111 at-bats this series. Also of note:
Freese hit 11 home runs in 280 at-bats during the regular season, and of course he's known as a bit of a playoff colossus. Coming into Game 6, Freese had a career line of .276/.351/.503 with 24 extra-base hits in 59 postseason at-bats (in related matters, he won both NLCS and World Series MVP laurels in 2011). It's his time of year, you might say.
