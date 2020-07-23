Watch Now: Surprise Team of 2020 MLB Season ( 1:03 )

The Los Angeles Dodgers reached the World Series each of the last two years but were unable to come away with the seventh championship in franchise history. They're enormous favorites to appear in the Fall Classic again this campaign, and their road begins when they host the San Francisco Giants on Thursday in the 2020 MLB season opener for both clubs.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium is set for 10:08 p.m. ET. The Dodgers won 12 of their 19 meetings with the Giants in 2019 en route to their seventh consecutive National League West title. Los Angeles is the -308 favorite on the money line in the latest Giants vs. Dodgers odds, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Dodgers vs. Giants picks, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Giants vs. Dodgers money line: Los Angeles -308, San Francisco +246

Giants vs. Dodgers run line: Los Angeles -1.5

Giants vs. Dodgers over-under: 8 runs

SF: Scored a total of three runs in the last five meetings of 2019

LA: OF Cody Bellinger had recorded at least 25 HRs and 76 RBIs in his three MLB seasons

Why you should back the Giants

Only the Detroit Tigers (582) and Miami Marlins (615) scored fewer runs last season than San Francisco (678), which likely will struggle again in 2019, at least early on. Six-time All-Star and former NL MVP Buster Posey elected to skip the season due to coronavirus concerns, 2019 team RBI leader Kevin Pillar (87) was not re-signed, and veteran run-producers Evan Longoria (69 RBIs) and Brandon Belt (57) may not be available for MLB Opening Day 2020 due to oblique and heel injuries, respectively.

However, the Giants are hoping for big things from Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Boston Red Sox legend and Hall-of-Famer Carl Yastrzemski. The 29-year-old outfielder from Vanderbilt made his major-league debut last season and did not disappoint, hitting 21 homers and driving in 55 runs in 107 games.

Why you should back the Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw has been the ace of Los Angeles' starting rotation and one of the top pitchers in all of baseball for a decade now, and he showed last season that he's still among the best. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was tied for third in the NL last year with 16 victories, marking the fifth time he's reached that total in the last seven campaigns. Kershaw has had plenty of success against the Giants over his career, recording 23 wins, a 1.74 ERA, six complete games and five shutouts in 49 games (47 starts) -- his highest totals against any team in each category.

Kershaw also has pitched well when given the ball on Opening Day, going 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA in eight outings. He'll be hoping to receive significant support from a Dodgers offense led by reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger, who showed he's ready for the season by going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBIs in Saturday's exhibition game against Arizona. Mookie Betts, who was the American League MVP in 2018, was acquired from Boston over the winter and hopes to keep producing after amassing at least 80 RBIs each of the last four seasons.

