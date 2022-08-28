The Los Angeles Dodgers look to get back on track when they take on the Miami Marlins in the third of a four-game series on Sunday. The Dodgers, who sport a Major League Baseball-best 87-38 record, have won three of four and six of eight. Los Angeles has won four of five meetings with Miami (55-71) this season, including a 10-6 triumph on Friday. The Marlins, fourth in the NL East, have lost six of nine despite a 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Saturday night.

First pitch from Miami is set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The Dodgers lead the all-time series 117-96, including a 57-51 edge in games played in Miami. Los Angeles is a –267 favorite on the money line (risk $267 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Marlins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 7.

Dodgers vs. Marlins money line: Los Angeles -267, Miami +215

Dodgers vs. Marlins over-under: 7 runs

Dodgers vs. Marlins run line: Dodgers -1.5 (-145)

LAD: The Dodgers are 5-1 in their last six games against the National League East

MIA: The under is 7-2-2 in the Marlins' last 11 home games

Los Angeles will send left-hander Julio Urias (13-7, 2.36 ERA) to the mound. Urias has won six of his last seven starts, and gave up just one earned run and two hits in six innings in taking a loss at Milwaukee on Monday. He struck out seven while walking just one. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in each of his last seven starts. For the year, Urias has struck out 130 batters, while walking 27 with a WHIP of 0.96.

Offensively, the Dodgers are led by first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is hitting .325 with 16 homers, 80 RBIs with 89 runs scored. He has a four-game hitting streak and has hits in six of his last seven. He is 8-of-21 (.381) in five games against Miami this season. For his career, Freeman is a .317 hitter against the Marlins. In 195 career games against Miami, he has 43 doubles, four triples, 38 homers and 124 RBI.

Miami is expected to counter with right-handed starting pitcher Edward Cabrera (4-1, 1.41 ERA). He is coming off a dominant performance in a 3-0 win at Oakland on Monday. In that game, he allowed just two hits and zero runs with three walks and seven strikeouts in eight innings of work. He has not allowed a run in his last four appearances, two of which he has won. In seven games this year, he has logged 38 1/3 innings, allowing 18 hits, six earned runs and 19 walks, while striking out 43.

Infielder Joey Wendle has had the hot bat in the series, going 4-for-9 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored. For the season, he is batting .254 with two homers, 27 RBI and 18 runs scored. He has been especially effective in his home ballpark, with 11 doubles and 10 RBI with a .345 slugging percentage. He also has enjoyed a lot of success this season in day games, hitting .316 with eight doubles, one triple, one homer and 11 RBI.

