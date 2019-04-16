Dodgers vs. Reds odds: MLB picks, predictions for Clayton Kershaw's return from advanced model on 38-24 run

Shoulder inflammation kept Clayton Kershaw off the mound for the first three weeks of the season, but the three-time Cy Young Award winner is set to make his 2019 MLB debut on Monday night at 10:10 p.m. ET as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds. Kershaw's return comes at an ideal time for the Dodgers since they've dropped five of their last six overall and have also seen starters Hyun-Jin Ryu and Rich Hill land on the injured list. Los Angeles is going off at -182 (risk $182 to win $100) in the last Dodgers vs. Reds odds, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in this Kershaw vs. Luis Castillo battle. Before locking in any Dodgers vs. Reds picks, listen to the top MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has taken into account that Kershaw has owned the Reds historically. In fact, batters currently in the Reds' lineup have hit just .205 against him lifetime. Only Joey Votto has hit a home run off of him, and collectively they've struck out 21 times in 44 career plate appearances against him.

And while Los Angeles is coming off a tough stretch that featured five of six losses against NL contenders Milwaukee and St. Louis, the Dodgers' bats have shown enough in the early season to believe they'll help Kershaw out on Monday. They're hitting .284 as a team with a .374 on-base percentage. Cody Bellinger (.424/9/22) is the hottest hitter in the league, but Joc Pederson, Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez all have at least four home runs as well.

But Kershaw's return doesn't guarantee that Los Angeles is the best value on the Dodgers vs. Reds money line.

That's because the Reds come into town winners of four of their last five and send a red-hot Luis Castillo to the mound. Castillo has given up just two earned runs in 19.2 innings pitched this season, good for a 0.92 ERA and a WHIP of 0.66, both of which rank second in the National League. He's also fifth in the league in strikeouts with 25.

He'll need Cincinnati's bats to help him out, however, since the Reds are hitting just .210 as a team. New additions Matt Kemp (.162) and Yasiel Puig (.163) have struggled at the plate, but this is a prime spot for them to get going as they take on the team that traded them away this offseason.

