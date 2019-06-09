Domingo German lands on IL as Yankees lose another starter after falling short for Dallas Keuchel

The Yankees on Sunday placed right-hander Domingo German on the 10-day IL with a strained left hip flexor. They've recalled left-hander Stephen Tarpley to take his place on the active roster.

Some context on the injury:

Domingo Germán says his hip has been bothering him since his outing in Kansas City (May 26). Said he thought it was manageable until he was very sore after Friday's outing, and he didn't tell the team until yesterday. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 9, 2019

German, 26, has pitched to a 3.86 ERA/116 ERA+ and a 4.05 K/BB ratio in 70 innings this season. The roster move occurs the day after he allowed four runs in six innings during a loss to the Indians.

Injuries have of course been the leading subplot this season for the Yankees, who at this writing are tied with the Rays for first place in the AL East. In the rotation, ace Luis Severino has yet to pitch this season because of a rotator cuff problem, and depth piece Jonathan Loaisiga is also on the IL with a shoulder strain. Jordan Montgomery is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

German's injury occurs against the backdrop of the Yankees losing out on free agent Dallas Keuchel, who recently signed with the Braves. Given the modest terms for which he signed -- one year, $13 million -- this looks like an even more stinging loss for the Yankees after their latest rotation hit. Speaking of which, our own Mike Axisa named some potential post-Keuchel rotation targets for the increasingly desperate Yankees.

In the meantime, the Yankees could recall Chance Adams and use him as a rotation stop-gap until they settle their plans leading up to the July 31 trade deadline.