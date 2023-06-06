The Cincinnati Reds have called up one of the best prospects in baseball. On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced shortstop Elly De La Cruz has been summoned from Triple-A, and he will presumably be in the lineup for Cincinnati's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. De La Cruz will debut in front of the home fans.

De La Cruz, 21, authored a .298/.398/.633 batting line with 12 home runs in 38 Triple-A games this season. He is a physical specimen who generates top of the line exit velocities, and is simply one of the most fascinating prospects in the sport. The Reds originally signed De La Cruz as an international amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic in July 2018.

Our R.J. Anderson ranked De La Cruz the No. 2 prospect in baseball Tuesday. Here's his write-up:

Since returning from a hamstring injury in late April, the switch-hitting De La Cruz has pummeled Triple-A pitching and produced some of the loudest contact that organized baseball will see all year. Lest that read like hyperbole, his feats of strength so far this season include more than a handful of batted balls with exit velocities north of 115 mph. De La Cruz has elite power, in other words, as well as near-elite speed. (In one game this season, he stole third base without a throw when a catcher made a lackadaisical return toss to the pitcher.) Scouts have warmed up to De La Cruz remaining at shortstop, but they haven't yet gotten over his swing-and-miss tendencies, particularly against left-handed pitching. There's a fair chance that he ends up being a nominal switch-hitter who does most of his damage versus righties. That's fine, all things considered, since De La Cruz still has one of the highest ceilings in the minors.

And here's how De La Cruz learned of his promotion:

The Reds called up Matt McLain, another shortstop and their 2021 first-round pick, last month. He's hit .329/.389/.500 with two home runs in 19 big league games. McLain played some second base in the minors and De La Cruz saw action at third base earlier this year. How the Reds will align De La Cruz, McLain, and Jonathan India on the infield remains to be seen.

Cincinnati enters play Tuesday with a 27-33 record, which puts them 5.5 games back in a weak NL Central. In addition to McLain, the Reds also recently called up lefty Andrew Abbott, who tossed six one-hit innings in his MLB debut Monday.