Ex-Giants closer Brian Wilson appears on British car show, shares wild driving stories

You remember Brian Wilson, right? The very hair, very colorful former of the San Francisco Giants?

Wilson hasn't pitched in the majors since 2015 (then with the Dodgers) but he's doing his best to make a comeback in the world of entertainment. You'll have to keep an eye out for him, because you may not recognize him right away. The 35-year-old has ditched the large, jet-black beard that was somewhat of a calling card during his baseball days.

This is what Wilson looked like then:

Brian Wilson in 2014. USATSI

And this is what Wilson looks like now:

Holy crap, Brian Wilson (the baseball one) has resurfaced on some British car show pic.twitter.com/QZZI2irvyA — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) January 18, 2018

In addition to having a regular role on Barstool Sports' "Starting 9" baseball show on Facebook (and its accompanying podcast), Wilson appears on the new season of Amazon Prime's British car show, "The Grand Tour." The show is essentially a spinoff of the popular BBC show "Top Gear," and even has former "Top Gear" co-host Jeremy Clarkson at the helm.

You can catch a glimpse of him in the show's season two trailer:

During his appearance on the show, Wilson not only showcases his driving skills in a racing competition against a South African cricket star, but he also shares some wild stories about how his thrill-seeking got him in trouble behind the wheel at an early age.

According to Wilson, he received a speeding ticket on the very first day he got his driver's license at age 16. That's somewhat ridiculous in itself (though Wilson says it didn't come as a surprise), but the real fun came the following day. On just his second day with a license, Wilson claims to have been arrested for trying to outrun the police.

"It was 1 a.m., (and) apparently we had a curfew. I was supposed to be in bed by a certain time as a 16 year old. I'm thinking, 'No I don't.' So I rolled a stop sign and I see the blue lights and I think, 'I'm in a '94 Thunderbird. This is a V8 engine.' So I speed. Now I'm getting in a police chase. Now the adrenaline's going. I'm driving around my neighborhood and I accidentally hit an electrical box, power goes out and I feel really bad, but I left this guy in the dust. I got all the way to my driveway but because I turned the keys off — the car was automatic lights — so the cop just followed the lights and arrested me in my front yard, the driveway."

We all knew Wilson was quite a character from days on the diamond. His quirky appearance, interviews and fashion sense lent to the idea that he had a very eccentric personality and, with it, quite a lot of stories.

Now that we're starting to get a taste of those stories, they kind of seem just a little too wild to even believe.