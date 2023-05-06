For the first time this season, the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres met on Friday night. Thanks largely to Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres chased future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw in the fifth inning, and went on to win the game 5-2 at Petco Park (box score).

Los Angeles took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then Tatis responded with a solo home run against Kershaw in the third and a two-run homer against Kershaw in the fifth. Tatis now has 15 home runs in 38 career games against the Dodgers, and is 7 for 20 (.350) with four homers against Kershaw.

Kershaw was not especially sharp Friday night. He entered the game with five walks in six starts this season, then walked five batters in 4 2/3 innings against San Diego. It was his first five-walk start since Aug. 1, 2019. Kershaw was charged with four runs on eight hits and five walks in those 4 2/3 innings.

Opposite Kershaw, former Dodger Yu Darvish held the Dodgers to two runs in 6 2/3 crisp and efficient innings. He struck out six and retired 14 consecutive batters spanning the second and seventh innings. Only seven of the 24 batters Darvish faced hit the ball out of the infield.

Tatis returned from his 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension on April 20. He went 2 for 5 with the two home runs Friday and is hitting .267/.302/.500 with four homers in his 13 games back with the team. The Padres are 9-4 in those 13 games.

With Friday's win, the Padres are 18-15 on the young season. The Dodgers are 19-14 and in first place in the NL West. Including Friday, these two teams will play six times in the next 10 days.