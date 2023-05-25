Recently released Cubs prospect Josefrailin Alcantara is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the Dominican Republic, per multiple local reports, including from baseball writer Hector Gomez.

Alcantara, 18, is accused to having an argument with a 26-year-old man over money inside a vehicle and then shooting him twice in Santiago, D.R. He is alleged to have received medical treatment himself before fleeing. The car is in possession of local authorities and is alleged to have evidence of a shooting inside. Alcantara's 18-year-old cousin, who was allegedly in the back of the car when the shooting occurred, was arrested on May 24 in connection with the incident.

"We were made aware of a death investigation involving one of our recently released minor-league players," the Cubs told the Chicago Tribune in a statement. "We cannot provide further comment until we have additional details."

As noted, the Cubs have released Alcantara, so he isn't currently the member of any MLB organization.

Alcantara, 18, was signed for $500,000 as an international free agent in January of 2022. He appeared in 40 games in the Dominican Summer League last year, hitting .136/.282/.254.