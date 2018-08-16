Former Marlins president defends Jose Urena for HBP on Braves' Ronald Acuna
Acuna entered the game with eight homers in eight games and had been tormenting the Marlins recently
On Wednesday night in Atlanta, tempers flared between the Marlins and the Braves after rookie star Ronald Acuna was hit on the elbow by a 97.5 mph fastball from Miami starter Jose Urena. It was the hardest pitch Urena has ever throw in the majors to start the game. Urena was ejected and Acuna, who entered the game with eight homers in eight games and had been tormenting the Marlins recently, thankfully dodged a serious injury.
We've covered this from several different angles and here's yet another. On Thursday, CBS Sports HQ baseball analyst -- also former Marlins president -- David Samson said, "I loved what [Urena] did."
Here's more from Samson's appearance on CBS Sports HQ (video above):
"When you're facing someone who is that hot, you've gotta get him uncomfortable. You've gotta get his feet moving."
Samson does believe that it was intentional but that Urena -- who is "wild to begin with" -- should have hit Acuna in a better spot.
"Should he have hit him in the numbers or in the tushy, yes. I don't like where he got him."
Samson went on to say that the Marlins should have started the game with a reliever, hit Acuna, seen the reliever get ejected and then went to Urena as if it was his "start" then.
Urena is likely facing a suspension for the bench-clearing incident.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why MLB needs to go hard after Urena
Enough is enough with throwing at guys for the sake of sending a message
-
Tim Tebow produces his own sports movie
Tebow shot scenes to cameo in 'Run the Race,' which is wrapping up post-production
-
Benches clear after Marlins drill Acuna
It didn't take long for things to get spicy in Atlanta on Wednesday night
-
Urena feels 'pretty bad' for Acuna HBP
Jose Urena says he feels 'pretty bad' for hitting Ronald Acuna on the opening pitch of Wednesday's...
-
MLB DFS, Aug. 16: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Aug. 16
Mike McClure has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Wednesday