Former Marlins president defends Jose Urena for HBP on Braves' Ronald Acuna

On Wednesday night in Atlanta, tempers flared between the Marlins and the Braves after rookie star Ronald Acuna was hit on the elbow by a 97.5 mph fastball from Miami starter Jose Urena. It was the hardest pitch Urena has ever throw in the majors to start the game. Urena was ejected and Acuna, who entered the game with eight homers in eight games and had been tormenting the Marlins recently, thankfully dodged a serious injury.

We've covered this from several different angles and here's yet another. On Thursday, CBS Sports HQ baseball analyst -- also former Marlins president -- David Samson said, "I loved what [Urena] did."

Here's more from Samson's appearance on CBS Sports HQ (video above):

"When you're facing someone who is that hot, you've gotta get him uncomfortable. You've gotta get his feet moving."

Samson does believe that it was intentional but that Urena -- who is "wild to begin with" -- should have hit Acuna in a better spot.

"Should he have hit him in the numbers or in the tushy, yes. I don't like where he got him."

Samson went on to say that the Marlins should have started the game with a reliever, hit Acuna, seen the reliever get ejected and then went to Urena as if it was his "start" then.

Urena is likely facing a suspension for the bench-clearing incident.