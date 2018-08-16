Benches clear after Marlins drill Braves rookie Ronald Acuna to open series finale in Atlanta

The Marlins and Braves played the final game of their four-game set in Atlanta on Wednesday night (MIA-ATL GameTracker), and Braves phenom Ronald Acuna came in on a historically rare hot streak. The 20-year-old has homered in five straight games, and he's led off the last three games with a homer. More to point, he homered twice against the Marlins on Tuesday night.

All of that from a rookie begat this from Miami starter Jose Urena ...

The first pitch of the night to Ronald Acuña Jr.



Clearly intentional. pic.twitter.com/TlDpUGOdcW — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 15, 2018

That looks to be on the left elbow at 97.5 mph. As ESPN Stats & Info notes, that's the hardest pitch Urena has ever thrown to start a game.

To say the least, signs point to intentional. Which brings us to these extracurriculars ...

Tensions flare at SunTrust Park as Ronald Acuña Jr. is hit on the elbow with a fastball from Marlins starter Jose Urena.



The benches clear as both teams meet at the mound. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/s1fGrMjezh — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 15, 2018

Urena was ejected. Speaking of which ...

#Marlins Jose Urena is ejected after hitting #Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. He is the first pitcher to be tossed after hitting the first batter of the game since Angels John Lackey—who plunked Rangers Ian Kinsler—on May 16, 2009. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) August 16, 2018

Retaliation pitches are one thing, but pegging a guy merely because he's hot is in essence a toddler's fit of pique. Acuna took his position for the top of the second but was soon thereafter removed from the game. This, then, is of lesser importance but still worth noting ...

Acuna leaves in the 2nd inning after being plunked in the 1st. However, his home run streak will remain intact as his appearance didn't constitute an official at-bat https://t.co/DcsbLwC2He — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) August 16, 2018

Fortunately, the news is as good as can be expected when it comes to Acuna's left elbow. The Braves have announced that CT scans came back "normal" and he's listed as day-to-day.

Later in the game, Acuna's mate Dansby Swanson hit a key homer of his own and finished with a familiar flourish ...

Dansby Swanson broke out Ronald Acuña Jr.'s trademark celebration for his home run trot. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/terypjJZrf — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 16, 2018

Don't be surprised if this one isn't over. You can't drill a player as vital to a contender's hopes as Acuna is without some blowback. These two teams will get together again starting Aug. 23, for what it's worth.