Benches clear after Marlins drill Braves rookie Ronald Acuna to open series finale in Atlanta
It didn't take long for things to get spicy in Atlanta on Wednesday night
The Marlins and Braves played the final game of their four-game set in Atlanta on Wednesday night (MIA-ATL GameTracker), and Braves phenom Ronald Acuna came in on a historically rare hot streak. The 20-year-old has homered in five straight games, and he's led off the last three games with a homer. More to point, he homered twice against the Marlins on Tuesday night.
All of that from a rookie begat this from Miami starter Jose Urena ...
That looks to be on the left elbow at 97.5 mph. As ESPN Stats & Info notes, that's the hardest pitch Urena has ever thrown to start a game.
To say the least, signs point to intentional. Which brings us to these extracurriculars ...
Urena was ejected. Speaking of which ...
Retaliation pitches are one thing, but pegging a guy merely because he's hot is in essence a toddler's fit of pique. Acuna took his position for the top of the second but was soon thereafter removed from the game. This, then, is of lesser importance but still worth noting ...
Fortunately, the news is as good as can be expected when it comes to Acuna's left elbow. The Braves have announced that CT scans came back "normal" and he's listed as day-to-day.
Later in the game, Acuna's mate Dansby Swanson hit a key homer of his own and finished with a familiar flourish ...
Don't be surprised if this one isn't over. You can't drill a player as vital to a contender's hopes as Acuna is without some blowback. These two teams will get together again starting Aug. 23, for what it's worth.
