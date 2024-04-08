Houston Astros left-hander Framber Valdez was scratched from Monday's scheduled start against the Texas Rangers with soreness near the top of his elbow, manager Joe Espada announced (via the Houston Chronicle). Valdez felt the soreness when he played catch Sunday, then the Astros scratched him when the soreness persisted Monday.

"The fact we didn't put him on the IL is a good sign," Espada said (via the Houston Chronicle). "We'll see what the doctors say."

Valdez, 30, allowed three runs in 12 1/3 innings in his first two starts of 2024. He surrendered three runs and walked six batters in 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees on Opening Day, then fired 7 2/3 shutout innings against the Toronto Blue Jays next time out. From 2022-23, Valdez pitched to a 3.13 ERA in 399 1/3 innings.

The Astros are already without Justin Verlander (shoulder inflammation) and José Urquidy (forearm strain), not to mention Luis Garcia (Tommy John surgery) and Lance McCullers Jr. (flexor surgery). Garcia and McCullers had surgery last year and are still recovering. Houston is already pushing the limits of its pitching depth.

Right-hander Blair Henley was called up to start Monday's game in Valdez's place. It will be his MLB debut. Henley made his Triple-A debut last week and allowed three runs in five innings.

Houston is 3-7 and their three wins are Ronel Blanco's no-hitter, a one-hitter, and a two-hitter. Blanco is only in the rotation because Verlander and Urquidy are hurt.