Gerrit Cole press conference notes: Yankees' Opening Day plans, the ace's other negotiation and more

NEW YORK -- On Wednesday, the New York Yankees introduced new staff ace Gerrit Cole with a press conference at Yankee Stadium. The club signed him to a record nine-year contract worth $324 million. That comes 11 years after New York made Cole its first-round draft pick in 2008. More than a decade later, he will finally wear pinstripes.

In addition to a story about the Yankees wooing Cole with wine and Cole denying knowledge of the Astros' sign-stealing scheme, Wednesday's press conference brought other bits of news as well. Here's the latest on the Yankees and all things Gerrit Cole.

Opening Day starter still not set

View Profile Gerrit Cole NYY • SP • 45 ERA 2.50 WHIP .90 IP 212 1/3 BB 48 K 326

When you give a guy $324 million, you kinda have to start him on Opening Day, right? Not so fast. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that the Yankees have not thought that far ahead. They are still undecided about their 2020 Opening Day starter.

"We have a long way to go until then. We'll save that for another day," Boone said. "Today's about celebrating. Where they end up pitching and slotting in, we'll let that unfold. But we're excited to have him."

Cole has one career Opening Day start under his belt (2017 Pirates). Masahiro Tanaka started Opening Day for the Yankees this past season because Luis Severino, the 2018 Opening Day starter, got hurt in spring training. It was Tanaka's fourth Opening Day start with New York. James Paxton has never started Opening Day.

Cole will wear familiar No. 45

View Profile Luke Voit NYY • 1B • 59 BA .263 R 72 HR 21 RBI 62 SB 0

Throughout his big league career Cole has worn No. 45 and he will continue to do so with the Yankees. It did cost him though. First baseman Luke Voit wore No. 45 the last two years. Cole declined to reveal what he gave Voit for his uniform number.

"I'm not comfortable talking about that because I haven't spoken to Luke, if he wants to make it public," Cole said. "When I do get a chance to do that, I'm sure we can address it in spring training. Right now I'm not comfortable."

Buying a number away from a teammate could cost anywhere from a steak dinner to an Xbox to a winch to an expensive watch to who knows what else. Obviously Cole gave Voit something for No. 45. Will we ever find out what? Maybe!

Voit, meanwhile, will switch to No. 59, his brother's college football number:

I’m going to wear #59 to honor my brother! It was his college football number at West Point while he was the captain of the football team! — Luke Voit (@LLVIII40) December 18, 2019

Hey, there are worse positions to be in than the guy who just signed a $324 million contract wanting to buy your uniform number.

Yankees designate Adams to clear roster spot

View Profile Chance Adams NYY • RP • 72 ERA 8.53 WHIP 1.97 IP 25 1/3 BB 11 K 23

The Yankees designated right-hander Chance Adams to clear a 40-man roster spot for Cole, the team announced Wednesday. It wasn't too long ago that Adams had some top prospect shine, but he's struggled in brief big-league stints the last two years. For what it's worth, Adams has posted top-of-the-line spin rates the last two years:

Fastball: 2,413 rpm (MLB average: 2,275 rpm)

2,413 rpm (MLB average: 2,275 rpm) Curveball: 2,853 rpm (MLB average: 2,518 rpm)

2,853 rpm (MLB average: 2,518 rpm) Slider: 2,934 rpm (MLB average: 2,412 rpm)

Those spin rates could make Adams appealing to a rebuilding team, especially because he has a minor-league option remaining and can go to Triple-A next season without being exposed to waivers. New York has seven days to trade, release, or put Adams through waivers. Should he slip through waivers unclaimed, he'd remain with the Yankees as a non-40-man roster player.