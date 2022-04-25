The Milwaukee Brewers host the San Francisco Giants under a strange set of circumstances on Monday evening. The contest will essentially function as a one-game series, with San Francisco arriving from Miami for a brief stay and Milwaukee returning home from Philadelphia after a Sunday night clash. The game was rescheduled after the 2022 season delayed, with two additional matchups pushed later in the season. The Brewers enter at 10-6, while the Giants are 11-5 to begin the 2022 season. It's expected to be a bullpen game for San Francisco with lefty Sam Long scheduled to start things off. Milwaukee will send ace Corbin Burnes (1-0, 2.37 ERA) to the hill.

Giants vs. Brewers money line: Brewers -200, Giants +175

Giants vs. Brewers over-under: 7 runs

Giants vs. Brewers run line: Brewers -1.5 (+105)

SF: The Giants are 7-3 in road games

MIL: The Brewers are 5-2 in home games

Why you should back the Giants

The Giants are very strong from top to bottom. After a 107-win season in 2021, the Giants are off to a hot start, posting an 11-5 record with a +37 run differential. Offense is at the center of the frame for San Francisco, with the Giants ranking in the top two of the National League in runs, hits, home runs, walks, batting average, slugging percentage and OPS in 2021. In 2022, the Giants are mashing again, with 79 runs scored, 17 home runs and 10 stolen bases through 16 games.

San Francisco ranks well above the NL average in overall output at the plate, and veteran Brandon Belt is enjoying a productive start. The left-handed power bat has four home runs, nine runs batted in, four runs scored, and a .509 slugging percentage in 14 appearances. With the Brewers ranking below the NL average in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, home runs, and runs scored, the Giants have the offensive edge on paper.

Why you should back the Brewers

The Brewers have a patient approach at the plate, producing a walk in nearly 10 percent of plate appearances. Milwaukee also has a strong defensive projection but, more than anything, the Brewers can lean on one of the best starting pitchers on the planet in this matchup. Burnes, the 2021 Cy Young award winner, takes the ball for Milwaukee, and he led the National League with a 2.43 ERA last season. Burnes also had the best strikeout rate of any National League pitcher, striking out 12.6 batters per innings.

He also walked only 1.8 batters per nine innings in 2021, and Burnes led the league with 6.88 times as many strikeouts as walks. Beyond that, he is excellent at preventing home runs, leading the league with 0.377 home runs per nine innings, and the 2022 season is also going well for Burnes. Through three starts, he has navigated 19.0 innings with a 2.37 ERA and more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings. That includes 18 strikeouts and only two earned runs allowed in his last 14 innings across two starts.

