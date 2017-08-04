Indians ace Corey Kluber dominates Yankees in Sonny Gray's debut

Thursday night's game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians was supposed to be about the debuting Sonny Gray. Instead, it was the Indians starter, Corey Kluber, who served as the star of the show.

Oh sure, Gray had a decent first outing. In six innings, he struck out six batters and allowed seven baserunners. Early on, he was plagued by a shaky defense that made three errors in the first inning alone -- including one by right fielder Clint Frazier that saw him make an errant throw.

Kluber, however, required 106 pitches en route to his third complete game of the season. He allowed just three hits, a walk, and a run, all the while fanning 11 batters. His trademark breaking ball was particularly effective -- he generated 10 whiffs on 23 offerings, according to Statcast.

Corey Kluber has 8+ K in 12 games in a row. First to do that within confines of one season since 1999 (Randy Johnson, 15). — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 4, 2017

It was Kluber's fourth consecutive start in which he struck out at least 11 batters, and it continued a stretch where he'd punched out at least 10 batters in 10 of his 12 starts since returning from the disabled list.

The Indians won by a 5-1 final. You can catch up with all the action from Thursday in our daily roundup.