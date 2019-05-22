Indians vs. Athletics odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 22 from proven model on 12-5 roll

The Oakland Athletics look to complete a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians when they meet on Wednesday afternoon. The Athletics (24-25) have won six in a row, while the Indians (25-22) have won five of their last eight games at home. First pitch from Progressive Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Oakland is 4-1 against Cleveland this season. The latest Indians vs. Athletics odds show Oakland at -132 on the money line (risk $132 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Indians vs. Athletics picks of your own, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that right-hander Frankie Montas (5-2, 2.67 ERA) takes the mound for the A's. He is emerging as the staff ace and coming off a career-best 8 2/3 innings and 10 strikeouts in a win over the Detroit Tigers. He allowed just two earned runs over six innings in a start against the Indians in Oakland earlier this month. The Athletics are 12-4 against the Indians over the last 16 games and have won the last two series against Cleveland.

Shortstop Marcus Semien (.263) has been hot of late and has a three-game hitting streak, going 4-for-13 (.308) with three doubles, one triple and an RBI in that span. Third baseman Matt Chapman (.262) has also hit Cleveland's pitching well, going 6-for-18 (.333) with a double, two home runs and six RBIs in four games against the Indians this season.

But just because Oakland has won the first two games of the series does not mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. Athletics money line.

The model has taken into account that the Indians have won seven of the last 12 games against Oakland at Progressive Field. Right-hander Jefry Rodriguez (1-3, 3.45 ERA) gets the start. He gave up a season-high four runs versus Baltimore the last time out, but in his last four outings, he has thrown at least six innings, the longest streak of his career. The Indians hold the statistical edge over the Athletics in most pitching categories, including WHIP (1.19 to 1.25), ERA (3.58 to 4.16), walks allowed (132 to 159), strikeouts (432 to 387) and opponent's batting average (.229 to .238).

First baseman Carlos Santana (.290) has been swinging a hot bat for the Indians and has a four-game hitting streak, going 6-for-12 (.500) with a double, three home runs and four RBIs during that stretch. Shortstop Francisco Lindor (.286) has a six-game hitting streak.

