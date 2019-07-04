Indians vs. Royals odds, line: MLB picks, July 4 predictions from model on 11-1 roll

The Cleveland Indians look to stay hot when they face the Kansas City Royals in the third and final game of their series on the Fourth of July. The Indians, second in the American League Central Division, have moved into wild-card contention, while the Royals, fifth in the AL Central, have lost three straight series and are in a battle with the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles to avoid the worst record in the league. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium is at 1:15 p.m. ET, and the Indians have won the last three season series against the Royals. The latest Indians vs. Royals odds show Cleveland favored at -124 on the money line (risk $124 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Indians vs. Royals picks of your own, be sure to scope out the Fourth of July MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Indians will send right-hander Zach Plesac (3-3, 3.61 ERA) to the mound. In seven starts this season, Plesac has allowed 33 hits, 17 earned runs, nine home runs and 14 walks, while striking out 32 in 42 1/3 innings of work. He has a WHIP of 1.11.

First baseman Carlos Santana has been on a tear, including a recent 10-for-31 stretch with a double, two home runs and five RBIs. Since May 28, Santana has raised his batting average 21 points. Shortstop Francisco Lindor has had plenty of success against right-handed pitching, batting .311 this season.

But just because Cleveland has been playing well does not mean it is the best value on the Indians vs. Royals money line.

That's because the Royals will send right-hander Homer Bailey (7-6, 4.87 ERA) to the mound. He has picked up a win in three of his last four starts and leads the Royals' rotation with seven victories.

Statistically, the Royals are led by second baseman Whit Merrifield. He completed a 10-game stretch where he had six multi-hit games, going 16-for-44 with four doubles, one homer and four RBIs. Since May 28, he has raised his batting average 19 points.

