It's early, but the Mets already have serious concerns at catcher after d'Arnaud and Plawecki injuries

Mere hours after losing starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud to serious injury, the Mets must now do without d'Arnaud's replacement behind the plate, Kevin Plawecki. The Mets announced on Friday Plawecki suffered a broken left hand when he was struck by a pitch on Wednesday night against the Marlins. Manager Mickey Callaway initially said X-rays on Plawecki's hand were negative, but a subsequent MRI revealed the fracture. While Mets say surgery will not be required, the fact that it's Plawecki's glove hand could mean a lengthy absence.

Prospect Thomas Nido was added to the roster pursuant to d'Arnaud's injury, and he's surely in line for playing time. The Mets also have veteran backstop Jose Lobaton stashed away at Triple-A, and he figures to be added to the roster now that Plawecki has been placed on the disabled list. Perhaps the 23-year-old Nido could emerge as the regular. Nido was ranked as the Mets' no. 6 prospect by Baseball Prospectus. He's got power and excellent framing skills, which makes him potentially valuable, at least as fallback options go.

In a certain sense, there's some good news buried in the numbers. The Mets have of course barged to a 10-1 start in 2018, and they've done that despite poor plate production from d'Arnaud and Plawecki. Thus far in 2018, the two catchers have combined for a line of .171/.341/.286. That's a good OBP, as catchers go, but they've done nothing else with the bat.

If the Mets prefer to go with a veteran arrangement or just want to add depth to hedge against yet another injury, then names like Miguel Montero (recently designated for assignment by the Nationals), Geovany Soto, and Carlos Ruiz might come into play. Obviously, a trade is also a possibility. That said, the Nido-Lobaton arrangement looks like a workable one, especially considering how little the Mets have gotten from d'Arnaud and Plawecki to date.