J.T. Realmuto trade: Phillies, Marlins building momentum for deal; top prospect Sixto Sanchez could be moved
Realmuto could be elsewhere within a week
With less than a week to go until pitchers and catchers report, there are still a large number of big-name players who need to find homes for the upcoming season. Technically, Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto has a team. Yet his time with the Marlins has been nearing its end for a while, and it looks like we could see a resolution to his situation within the week.
Per MLB.com's Joe Frisaro, Miami is pushing to complete a trade for Realmuto before camp opens on Feb. 13. In fact, Frisaro notes, the Marlins would ideally have a deal in place ahead of Saturday's FanFest event, which Realmuto (and everyone else on the 40-man roster) would be required to attend.
As of Thursday, momentum appears to be building for a deal between Miami and the Phillies:
Of course, the Marlins aren't willing to take a deal just to take one -- not this winter, anyway -- and it's possible the Marlins and Realmuto will have to endure what's certain to be an awkward situation if he remains in town through Saturday or the opening of camp.
As Frisaro previously reported, Sanchez is of high interest to the Marlins. Sanchez, 20, was recently ranked the 35th-best prospect in baseball by Keith Law thanks in part to "what might be the easiest 100 mph fastball in pro baseball." Sanchez has displayed impressive control for such a young age, issuing fewer than two walks per nine innings for his career. He's also tightened his slider, giving him a secondary offering of note. If everything clicks, he could develop into a frontline starter.
There are numerous downsides to Sanchez, however, beginning with his frame. He's officially listed at 6-foot, but is believed to be smaller. Last season he was limited to eight appearances thanks to elbow inflammation, and a setback prevented him from partaking in the Arizona Fall League. There's a real chance he ends up in the bullpen, albeit likely as a late-inning reliever.
That combination of upside and risk is sure to breed polarity. We know where the Marlins stand. Soon enough, we'll get a good idea of how the Phillies weigh in.
