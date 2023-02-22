Calum Scott's "Dancing On My Own" became the clubhouse anthem for the Philadelphia Phillies throughout the team's magical run to the World Series in 2022. However, the team has decided to leave the hit song in the past.

In an appearance on the "Take Off with John Clark" podcast, Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber revealed that the team is retiring "Dancing On My Own" as their clubhouse anthem. Instead, the team will be looking for a new song to take its place.

"It was a good run, but this is a new team. This is a new us," Schwarber said. "We'll find something new and it'll catch on just as well as that did. No offense. It's a second place song. We're looking for better than second place."

The Phillies latched onto the pop song throughout their postseason run. Following their sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Wild Card series, the players could even be seen shouting out the lyrics to "Dancing On My Own" as they celebrated the series victory, which was their first postseason series win since 2010.

"That one took us all the way to the World Series," Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto recently told MLB.com earlier this month. "It's a yearly thing. New year, new team. We've got a lot of new faces. New song. I don't know who's in charge of the songs this year. It's definitely not going to be me, but somehow organically a song will come up."

It was a song that captivated the Phillies and their fanbase during their pursuit of the team's first World Series title since 2008. Considering that they fell short against the Houston Astros in the World Series, perhaps it's for the best that the team moves in a different direction for this year's clubhouse anthem.