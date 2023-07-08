The Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon threw a combined no-hitter in Comerica Park against the Toronto Blue Jays. Starter Matt Manning went 6 2/3 innings before reliever Jason Foley took over for the next four outs and then closer Alex Lange got the final three. It was the first combined no-hitter since last October, when the Astros accomplished the feat in Game 4 of the World Series.This was the first time the Tigers ever had a combined no-hitter, though MLB as a whole has seen a good number (20, to be exact).

In fact, here's a handy list of the combined no-hitters in MLB history: