combined-getty.png
Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon threw a combined no-hitter in Comerica Park against the Toronto Blue Jays. Starter Matt Manning went 6 2/3 innings before reliever Jason Foley took over for the next four outs and then closer Alex Lange got the final three. It was the first combined no-hitter since last October, when the Astros accomplished the feat in Game 4 of the World Series.This was the first time the Tigers ever had a combined no-hitter, though MLB as a whole has seen a good number (20, to be exact).

In fact, here's a handy list of the combined no-hitters in MLB history:

  • Matt Manning, Jason Foley, Alex Lange (Tigers) vs. Blue Jays, July 8, 2023
  • Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, Ryan Pressly (Astros) vs. Phillies, Nov. 2, 2022
  • Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris, Ryan Pressly (Astros) vs. Yankees, June 25, 2022
  • Tyler Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo, Edwin Díaz (Mets) vs. Phillies, April 29, 2022
  • Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader (Brewers) vs. Guardians, Sept. 11, 2021
  • Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, Craig Kimbrel (Cubs) vs. Dodgers, June 24, 2021
  • Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini, Chris Devenski (Astros) vs. Mariners, Aug. 3, 2019
  • Taylor Cole, Felix Pena (Angels) vs. Mariners, July 12, 2019
  • Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia, Adam Liberatore (Dodgers) vs. Padres, May 4, 2018
  • Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Ken Giles, Jonathan Papelbon (Phillies) vs. Braves, Sept. 1, 2014
  • Kevin Millwood, Charlie Furbush, Stephen Pryor, Lucas Luetge, Brandon League, Tom Wilhelmsen (Mariners) vs. Dodgers, June 8, 2012
  • Roy Oswalt, Peter Munro, Kirk Saarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel, Billy Wagner (Astros) vs. Yankees, June 11, 2003
  • Francisco Cordova, Ricardo Rincon (Pirates) vs. Astros, July 12, 1997
  • Kent Mercker, Mark Wohlers, Alejandro Pena (Braves) vs. Padres, Sept. 11, 1991
  • Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson, Gregg Olson (Orioles) vs. A's, July 13, 1992
  • Mark Langston, Mike Witt (Angels) vs. Mariners, April 11, 1990
  • Blue Moon Odom, Francisco Barrios (White Sox) vs. A's, July 28, 1976
  • Vida Blue, Glenn Abbott, Paul Lindblad, Rollie Fingers (A's) vs. Angels, Sept. 28, 1975
  • Steve Barber, Stu Miller (Orioles) vs. Tigers, April 30, 1967
  • Babe Ruth, Ernie Shore (Red Sox) vs. Senators, June 23, 1917