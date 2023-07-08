The Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon threw a combined no-hitter in Comerica Park against the Toronto Blue Jays. Starter Matt Manning went 6 2/3 innings before reliever Jason Foley took over for the next four outs and then closer Alex Lange got the final three. It was the first combined no-hitter since last October, when the Astros accomplished the feat in Game 4 of the World Series.This was the first time the Tigers ever had a combined no-hitter, though MLB as a whole has seen a good number (20, to be exact).
In fact, here's a handy list of the combined no-hitters in MLB history:
- Matt Manning, Jason Foley, Alex Lange (Tigers) vs. Blue Jays, July 8, 2023
- Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, Ryan Pressly (Astros) vs. Phillies, Nov. 2, 2022
- Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris, Ryan Pressly (Astros) vs. Yankees, June 25, 2022
- Tyler Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo, Edwin Díaz (Mets) vs. Phillies, April 29, 2022
- Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader (Brewers) vs. Guardians, Sept. 11, 2021
- Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, Craig Kimbrel (Cubs) vs. Dodgers, June 24, 2021
- Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini, Chris Devenski (Astros) vs. Mariners, Aug. 3, 2019
- Taylor Cole, Felix Pena (Angels) vs. Mariners, July 12, 2019
- Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia, Adam Liberatore (Dodgers) vs. Padres, May 4, 2018
- Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Ken Giles, Jonathan Papelbon (Phillies) vs. Braves, Sept. 1, 2014
- Kevin Millwood, Charlie Furbush, Stephen Pryor, Lucas Luetge, Brandon League, Tom Wilhelmsen (Mariners) vs. Dodgers, June 8, 2012
- Roy Oswalt, Peter Munro, Kirk Saarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel, Billy Wagner (Astros) vs. Yankees, June 11, 2003
- Francisco Cordova, Ricardo Rincon (Pirates) vs. Astros, July 12, 1997
- Kent Mercker, Mark Wohlers, Alejandro Pena (Braves) vs. Padres, Sept. 11, 1991
- Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson, Gregg Olson (Orioles) vs. A's, July 13, 1992
- Mark Langston, Mike Witt (Angels) vs. Mariners, April 11, 1990
- Blue Moon Odom, Francisco Barrios (White Sox) vs. A's, July 28, 1976
- Vida Blue, Glenn Abbott, Paul Lindblad, Rollie Fingers (A's) vs. Angels, Sept. 28, 1975
- Steve Barber, Stu Miller (Orioles) vs. Tigers, April 30, 1967
- Babe Ruth, Ernie Shore (Red Sox) vs. Senators, June 23, 1917