LOOK: Here's what the Rangers' new ballpark will look like inside and out

Although Globe Life Park in Arlington isn't even 25 years old, the Rangers have plans to move into a new state-of-the-art baseball-only facility. It's going to be called Globe Life Field, and the groundbreaking is set for next week.

So what will an estimated cost of more than $1 billion get you these days? Here, via @HKSArchitects, is a look at what the 41,000-seat ballpark will look like by the time it opens prior to the 2020 season ...

That roof will certainly come in handy during the heart of those Texas summers. Those open concourses are also a nice touch. As is so often the case with these projects, taxpayers will be picking up much of the tab.

Should we close with some intrastate cynicism? But of course ...

Exclusive look at the latest rendering of the Rangers new ballpark. Very original design! pic.twitter.com/JeZLYSuZRq — Free Agent Batguy (@The_Batguy) September 21, 2017

So is this really Minute Maid Park North? You decide, people.