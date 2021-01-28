Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard announced Wednesday the start of a new chapter in his career. The veteran ace posted a picture of himself relaxing in an ice bath with his hair tied back while he's reading a book and said that starting in February, he'd be kicking off an official book club.

The first book of this series will officially be announced Feb. 1. One has to wonder whether it will be the book Syndergaard is reading in his tub photo: What Doesn't Kill Us: How Freezing Water, Extreme Altitude, and Environmental Conditioning Will Renew Our Lost Evolutionary Strength by Scott Carney.

"I've been reading a lot of books while recovering from my Tommy John surgery and thought it could be cool to share this new hobby with everyone," Syndergaard told the New York Daily News. "I've learned a lot from all of these books about recovery techniques, leadership, leaning on my inner strength, and simply that it's fun.



"I hope to further promote literacy, learn more and have a good time reading with my fans."

In addition to discussing books with fans, he'll be reportedly inviting authors to join in on conversations about the books they've written, or the books that the reading club has selected.

Syndergaard has been recovering from Tommy John surgery since last march and is expected to return in June.