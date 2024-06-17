Fan voting for the 2024 All-Star Game starters is underway and, on Monday, Major League Baseball released the first voting update. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who has been molten hot in his last 50 games, leads all players with 1,366,315 votes. Bryce Harper leads all National League players with 1,110,562 votes. Here's where you can vote on the All-Star Game starters.

As a reminder, there are two phases to the voting now. Phase 1 concludes at 12 p.m. ET on June 27, and the top two vote-getters at each position (top six outfielders) then move on to Phase 2. The voting totals reset and the winner of Phase 2 is selected as the All-Star Game starter at his position. The overall vote-getters in each league -- Judge and Harper, currently -- get to skip Phase 2 and are automatically given starting spots.

Here now are the top two vote-getters at each position, and their vote totals.

American League

Keep in mind the race isn't between first and second place. It's been second and third place (or sixth and seventh place for outfielders) because the top two vote-getters both advance to Phase 2. In that case, the closest AL races are at third base, where Rafael Devers of the Red Sox has 342,046 votes and isn't far behind Westburg. O's outfielder Colton Cowser is within shouting distance of Verdugo at 278,573.

The largest gap is at catcher. Yankees backstop Jose Trevino is in third place with 234,469 votes, far behind Perez and even further behind Rutschman. Orioles fans have come out very strong in the early stages of the fan voting. They currently have five players in position to advance to Phase 2 of the voting.

Here now is the Senior Circuit:

National League

Dodgers catcher Will Smith has 557,970 votes, so he's only 654 votes -- 654! -- behind Realmuto. Realmuto recently had knee surgery and will presumably miss the All-Star Game. There's also a close race at third base, where Brewers rookie Joey Ortiz and his 244,957 votes aren't too far behind Machado. Harper and Freeman are sitting pretty at first base. Matt Olson of the Braves is a distant third in the voting with a mere 154,672 votes.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Tuesday, July 16. Phase 2 of the fan voting will be held from June 30 to July 3 and the All-Star Game starters will be announced on Wednesday, July 3. The full All-Star Game rosters will be revealed on Sunday, July 7.