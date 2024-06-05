Voting for the starters in the 2024 All-Star Game is now underway. Polls opened Wednesday at noon, with superstars including Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, Jose Altuve, Bryce Harper and more all vying for their place in Arlington next month.

You can vote on MLB.com here.

The first phase of voting takes place from June 5 to June 27. During this time, voters are permitted up to five ballots per day. As always, pitchers are excluded, each league has a designated hitter and the three outfield positions are generic (as opposed to picking a specific left fielder, center fielder and right fielder).

MLB will provide voting updates multiple times before whittling the field down to two finalists at each position (six outfielders) and resetting the vote totals to zero before a final run determines the starter at each position for the All-Star Game. The exception is that the top vote getter from each league in phase one of the balloting automatically gets the starting spot and doesn't need to beat another player in phase two. If the top vote getter is an outfielder, we'll only get four finalists for two spots.

The second phase of voting runs June 30 to July 3 and voters are restricted to just one ballot per day.

MLB hasn't yet specifically announced when the selections will be revealed, but lining everything up, the expectation here is it'll be Sunday, July 7.

The All-Star Game this season takes place on Tuesday, July 16, meaning the popular Home Run Derby falls on Monday the 15th.

The 2024 Midsummer Classic will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers. This will be the first All-Star Game in Globe Life Field, but it's the second hosted by the Rangers. They also had the game in 1995, a 3-2 NL win behind MVP Jeff Conine.

A fun trivia nugget: The last time a World Series champion hosted the next All-Star Game was 1939, when the Yankees hosted it after winning the 1938 World Series.