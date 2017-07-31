LOOK: MLB players react to frenzy of trades headlined by Darvish, Gray at deadline

The trade deadline is a magical time in baseball where anything can happen. One moment you're suiting up for 7 p.m. ET first pitch, and the next you're boarding a plane to a new destination. It's an exciting -- and terrifying -- time for those that are on the trading block, and a lot of players can't help but make themselves heard about their prospects.

With the trade that sent teammates Alex Avila and Justin Wilson to the Cubs, Justin Verlander seems primed to at least finish out 2017 as a Tiger. Verlander's name was floated often by people as a potential trade prospect, but according to some reliable sources he is, in fact, still a member of the Tigers.

However, these sources aren't always reliable. The Rangers' Yu Darvish though he was in the clear before the Dodgers made a trade at the wire to acquire the star pitcher.

Sonny Gray sent this tweet 12 days ago, but he's about to have a lot more time to check out the New York musical scene now that he's a Yankee. It's almost prophetic in a way.

We are heading to NY with an off day tomorrow. Any good suggestions on musicals to check out?

Let me know yalls favorites. — Sonny Gray (@SonnyGray2) July 20, 2017

With the deadline all wrapped up, players must now clear waivers to be moved. Up until Darvish, things seemed to be moving relatively slowly, especially since the Gray trade was well-known to be in the works. However, with Darvish moving, it shakes up the league scene and puts the Dodgers right up there with the Cubs for teams that went the most "all-in" for 2017.

Lefty Nirvana — Alex Wood (@Awood45) July 31, 2017

Glad I don't have to face yu this year https://t.co/5o6djhoY96 — CodyBellinger (@Cody_Bellinger) July 31, 2017

The trade deadline has passed, new faces are headed our way, and Yankees baseball is in less than 3 hours. It's a good day. pic.twitter.com/hCathvgFqs — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 31, 2017

I already miss them, my brother's the best of luck in this new stage @jorgemateord @JamesKaprielian pic.twitter.com/7wCN4dL4Jr — Gleyber Torres (@TorresGleyber) July 31, 2017

Thank you @Angels for the opportunity to pitch again in the big leagues! Made some great memories and friendships! #LTBU — David Hernandez (@DHern_30) July 31, 2017