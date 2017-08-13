LOOK: Seattle Mariners retire No. 11 jersey in honor of Edgar Martinez

Saturday night at Safeco Field, the Seattle Mariners retired No. 11 in honor of the great Edgar Martinez. It is only the third retired number in franchise history, joining Ken Griffey Jr.'s No. 24 and Jackie Robinson's universally retired No. 42.

Here is No. 11 hanging at the ballpark:

Throughout his career Martinez was a devastating hitter who even some of the greatest pitchers in history hated to face. He spent his entire career in Seattle and retired as a .315/.418/.515 (147 OPS+) hitter with 514 doubles, 309 home runs, and more walks (1,283) than strikeouts (1,202).

During his peak from 1992-2001, Martinez authored a .325/.435/.558 (159 OPS+) batting line in over 5,600 plate appearances. Here's the highlight video the Mariners showed of Martinez's career during the ceremony Saturday night:

Despite his obvious greatness, Martinez has not come close to being voted into the Hall of Fame during his eight years on the ballot. He received 58.6 percent of the vote this year, his highest percentage yet, so perhaps he'll get over the 75 percent threshold at some point soon. Martinez will remain on the ballot only two more years, however.

Either way, Hall of Famer or not, Martinez was a brilliant hitter and an all-time great Mariner, and now no one else in franchise history will ever wear his No. 11.