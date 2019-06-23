Mariano Rivera hits inside-the-park home run as part of Yankees' Old Timers Day

The Yankees legend drove a ball to right-center and rounded the bases for an inside-the-parker

Every year, the New York Yankees host what's known as Old Timers Day, a celebration of the franchise's storied past. Part of the festivities include a glorified softball game between notable Yankees of yesteryear. That game took place on Sunday, ahead of New York's series finale with the Houston Astros, and it included a notable event: Mariano Rivera going yicketty.

Yes, Mariano Rivera, the greatest closer of all-time, hit a home run -- of the inside-the-park variety, anyhow. Take a look:

For as great of a pitcher as Rivera was -- and again, he was the best -- he never received much opportunity to show his stuff as a hitter, failing to record a knock in three big-league at-bats.

With that in mind, it pains us to note Rivera's home run should be accompanied by an asterisk. Clearly the opposition's outfield was on the take given their poor effort -- that or retirement has robbed them of their respect for the game. Either way, shame on them for setting a bad example for the children in attendance.

Before anyone takes the preceding paragraph to heart: yes, we're kidding around. We endorse any and all behavior that permits us to write about Mariano Rivera hitting a dinger. 

Oh, and by the way, Rivera still seems to have it on the mound:

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories