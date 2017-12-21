Mariners' Jean Segura says he was robbed at gunpoint by police in Dominican Republic

Mariners shortstop Jean Segura, in an Instagram post, says he was robbed at gunpoint by police near his home in the Dominican Republic.

Here is Segura's post:

Brent Stecker of 710 ESPN Seattle provides a partial transcript of the caption:

"The DICAN stops me with rifles, they hit me, they throw me to the ground, they take my belongings, they crash my vehicle," the post translates to, in part. "Today it is me, tomorrow it will be another player."

DICAN, the Dominican anti-drug police, has been cited for extortion and drug trafficking charges on multiple occasions in recent years.

The 27-year-old Segura hit .300/.349/.427 with 11 home runs in 125 games in 2017, his first season with the Mariners. He signed a five-year extension worth $70 million earlier this year.