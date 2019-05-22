Mariners vs. Rangers odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 22 from model on 12-5 roll

American League West teams conclude their three-game series on Wednesday when the Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Wednesday's first pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. ET. Each team leans on its offense as both clubs challenge for second place in the AL West behind the Astros. Texas ranks sixth or better in average, runs and home runs, while Seattle leads the majors in runs and homers. The latest Mariners vs. Rangers odds show Seattle favored at -120 on the money line (risk $120 to win $100), while the over-under is 12 runs. Before making any Mariners vs. Rangers picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Rangers will go with Adrian Sampson (1-3, 4.79), who has five starts in 10 appearances. He has yet to go past six innings, but in seven of his appearances, he's allowed two runs or fewer. The Mariners may lead the league in homers, but they're a swing-and-miss bunch, too. Seattle hitters have struck out nearly 60 more times than their Texas counterparts, and the Rangers have a higher overall slugging percentage despite the Mariners' power numbers.

That's because Marco Gonzales (5-3, 3.65) will go for the Mariners. Gonzales is only 0-3 with a 5.94 ERA in his last four starts, but the one outing before that, he mowed down the Rangers, tossing seven shutout innings with nine strikeouts on April 25. Over six career starts against Texas, Gonzales is 4-1 with a 2.60 ERA.

While Seattle is struggling lately, it is 8-2 in its last 10 road games against teams with a losing record, and the Mariners have won four of Gonzales' last five starts against AL West rivals. And they still have the more powerful team, with four players at 12 or more homers (Daniel Vogelbach's 14 and Edwin Encarnacion's 13 lead the way). Sampson is averaging more than one home run allowed per start.

