The Miami Marlins have settled on St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker as their next manager. CBS Sports HQ has confirmed the original report of Craig Mish.

Schumaker, 42, will replace Don Mattingly, who reached a mutual agreement with the club to step down after seven seasons at the helm.

Schumaker spent parts of 11 seasons as a useful utility player in the majors and was a member of the Cardinals' championship teams of 2006 and 2011. Prior to serving as the Cardinals' bench coach this season under manager Oliver Marmol, Schumaker was the Padres' associate manager for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Schumaker, who becomes the 16th manager in franchise history, inherits a team on an uncertain trajectory. Under Mattingly, the team made the postseason during the abbreviated 2020 season, but they did so thanks to the expanded field and in spite of a negative run differential. In 2021, the Marlins lost 95 games, and this season they suffered 93 losses while finishing in fourth place for a second-straight year. While the organization is rich in pitching, the offense has been a weak spot for some time. How the Marlins' young hitters develop and whether the front office makes additions that actually helps the offense will go a long way in determining how successful Schumaker is, at least at the front end of his tenure.

Now that the Marlins have settled on their next manager, the Royals and White Sox are the last teams with a managerial vacancy.